New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 1,500 lawyers from across the country, including several senior members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, have come out in support of Prashant Bhushan, urging the top court to “take corrective steps to prevent miscarriage of Justice”.

The lawyers on Monday said that the verdict against the activist-lawyer "must not be given effect to" until a larger bench reviews the standard of criminal contempt in an open court hearing post pandemic.

"We are of the firm view that the judgment must not be given effect to, until a larger bench, sitting in open court after the pandemic has the opportunity to review the standards of criminal contempt. We do believe that the Supreme Court will hear the Voice of the People expressed all around in last 72 hours on the subject and take corrective steps to prevent miscarriage of Justice and restore the confidence and respect that Citizens have generally reposed in it," the statement said.

Senior advocates including Janak Dwarakadas, Navroz H Seervai, Dairus J Khambata, Jayant Bhushan, Arvind P Datar, Huzefa Ahamdi, C U Singh, Shyam Divan, Sanjay Hegde, Mihir Desai, Maneka Guruswamy, Bishwajit Bhattacharyya, Percy Kavina, Pallav Shishodia, Shekhar Naphade and Raju Ramachandran have signed the statement.

The lawyers, in the statement, said a Bar “silenced under the threat of contempt” will “undermine the independence and ultimately the strength” of the Supreme Court.

“This judgment does not restore the authority of the court in the eyes of the public. Rather, it will discourage lawyers from being outspoken. From the days of the supersession of judges and the events thereafter, it has been the Bar that has been the first to stand in defence of the independence of the judiciary,” the statement said, adding that a “silenced” Bar “cannot lead to a strong court”.

The Supreme Court on Monday framed larger questions for consideration in the 2009 contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan including what process should be followed in contempt cases involving corruption allegations against judges.

The top court took the step to hear arguments from senior lawyers on the three issues framed by it in the 11-year-old contempt case against Bhushan and Tarun Tejpal, a journalist.

It had issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal in November 2009 after the former allegedly cast aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine 'Tehelka'. Tejpal was the editor of the magazine.

Observing that the matter before it has wide ramifications, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would like to hear the counsels on whether statements like making corruption allegations against judges can be made and the procedure to be adopted for dealing with them.

Bhushan told the court on Sunday that making corruption charges against the judges would not amount to contempt of court and mere utterance of corruption charge could not be contempt of court.

The apex court asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan -- appearing for Bhushan -- Shanti Bhushan and Kapil Sibal to address it on three issues -- whether such statements can be made, in what circumstances they can be made and what is the procedure to be adopted with respect to sitting and retired judges.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, posted the matter for next hearing on August 24.

A three judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on August 14, had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in the public interest.

Bhushan faces six months simple imprisonment or fine upto Rs 2,000 or both as the maximum punishment for the contempt. The top court would hear on August 20, the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

