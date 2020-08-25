The court listed the case against Prashant Bhushan before another bench on September 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing in a 2009 contempt case involving comments by lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan on the judiciary and the Chief Justice and request CJI SA Bobde to place it before an “appropriate bench”. The matter has now been listed for September 10.

"I am short of time. I am demitting office. This requires detailed hearing of four to five hours," NDTV quoted Justice Arun Mishra as saying.

The top court observed that it is not only question of punishment but also faith in the institution that required detailed hearing and referred the matter to an appropriate bench.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Bhushan, that he must ponder that people come to court for relief, and when that faith is shaken then there is a problem.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for journalist Tarun Tejpal, contended before the bench that people come to court for justice and relief. "We will come and go but the institution exists forever. We must protect the integrity of the institution," submitted Sibal.

During the hearing, the top court observed that in this case in addition to the Attorney General, the assistance of some amicus is also required. Dhavan asked the bench to issue notice to the Attorney General. "Let us leave this to an appropriate bench," Justice Mishra noted.

Dhavan argued that the important question is how much of the court's free speech jurisprudence could be read into suo moto contempt powers?

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta