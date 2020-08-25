The court observed that while Bhushan has "freedom of speech", the activist-lawyer has said that he will not apologise for his tweets.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to 'think over' his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary.

The top court granted another opportunity to Bhushan after Attorney General K K Venugopal sought forgiveness for the activist-lawyer.

"He (Bhushan) should withdraw all statements and express regret," said the top law officer when the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought his views on the 'defiant' statement of Bhushan.

He has refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

"Bhushan says the Supreme Court has collapsed, is it not objectionable," asked the bench.

The court can speak through orders only and even in his affidavit, Bhushan has made disparaging remarks against the judiciary, the bench said.

Earlier, Venugopal requested the Supreme Court to let go activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is refused to apologise for his tweets on judiciary and the chief justice, with a warning.

"Let him go with a warning to tell him 'please don't repeat this in future'," the Attorney General told the Supreme Court, requesting it to take a "compassionate view".

The government's top lawyer said that several former top court judges too have highlighted about Supreme Court having failed democracy. "We have serious statements made by former judges about Supreme Court having failed democracy. I also have a complete list of former SC judges making comments about corruption in judiciary," he said.

The court observed that while Bhushan has "freedom of speech", the activist-lawyer said that he will not apologise for his tweets. "A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise," it said.

Observing that Bhushan's tweets were disparaging, the court asked Venugopal if trhe lawyer's remark that the "Supreme Court had collapsed" was not objectionable.

On Monday, Bhushan had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution, Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu contempt case against him by the top court, taking note of advocate Anuj Saxena's complaint.

An apology for expression of beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere, he said.

On August 20, the top court had granted time till August 24 to Bhushan to reconsider his “defiant statement” refusing to apologise and tender “unconditional apology” for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench.

He faces simple imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta