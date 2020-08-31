Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to hospital after developing a clot in the brain for which he had a surgery on August 10, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday evening.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted to hospital after developing a clot in the brain for which he had a surgery on August 10, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday evening. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus earlier this month.

Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, won several awards and received many accolades and honours in his life. As the former President of India passes away, here's a list of accolades and honours he recieved:

National honours:

Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, in 2008.

Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2019.

Foreign honours:

Grand Cross of National Order of the Ivory Coast in June 2016.

Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III in April 2017.

Academic honours:

Hon. Doctor of Letters degree by the University of Wolverhampton, UK in 2011.

Hon. D.Litt by Assam University in March 2012.

Hon. D.Litt. by Visvesvaraya Technological University; Belgaum, Karnataka in 2012

Hon. LL.D. by President of Bangladesh and Chancellor Md. Zillur Rahman at University of Dhaka on 4 March 2013.

DCL (Doctor of Civil Law) (honoris causa) by University of Mauritius on 13 March 2013.

Hon. Doctorate by Istanbul University on 5 October 2013.

Honorary Doctorate from the University of Calcutta in on 28 November 2014.

Hon. Doctorate in Political Science by University of Jordan on 11 October 2015.

Hon. Doctorate by Al-Quds University of Ramallah, Palestine on 13 October 2015.

Hon. Doctorate by Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel on 15 October 2015.

Hon. Doctorate by Kathmandu University, Nepal on 3 November 2016.

Hon. Doctorate by Goa University on 25 April 2017.

D.Litt.(Honoris Causa) by the Jadavpur University on 24 December 2017.

Hon. D.Litt by University of Chittagong on 16 January 2018.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma