New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection, passed away on Monday. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee had been in a deep coma and on ventilator support for more than 2 weeks. His son Abhijeet shared the news on Twitter and thanked people for their prayers. He wrote, “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India. I thank all of You.”

After the listening to the news, President Ram Nath Kovind shared his condolences, he wrote, "Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is the passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences, he wrote, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “ Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country.”

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader,thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family,friends & supporters.May his soul rest in peace.”

Deeply saddened at the demise of former President of India, Sh #PranabMukherjee. The nation has lost a great leader,thinker & statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family,friends & supporters.May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 31, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence.”

Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society.



His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 31, 2020

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication."

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Posted By: Srishti Goel