New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said that he has left "an indelible mark on the development trajectory" of the country.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that Mukherjee was an outstanding Parliamentarian, adding that he has "made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries".

"India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," PM Modi tweeted.

"During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," PM Modi said in another tweet.

During his political career that spanned decades, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Posting a picture with the former President, PM Modi also said that he was blessed to have the guidance of Pranab Mukherjee when he became the Prime Minister in 2014, adding that he will always cherish his interactions with him.

"As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me," PM Modi tweeted.

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to hospital on August 10 and on the same day, the former President had also announced he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. He later developed a lung infection. A health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday evening.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma