New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Centre has announced a seven-day state mourning will be observed from 31 August to 6 September as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee. During these seven days, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India as a sign of national mourning.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment." read the statement released by the Press Information Bureau.

The former president's funeral will be held tomorrow in the national capital. The former President of India, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. The hospital said his health began declining on Monday after a lung infection resulted in septic shock. Mukherjee was India's 13th President and was conferred its highest civilian honour. Mukherjee was India's 13th President and was conferred its highest civilian honour.

In his political career spanning over five decades, held charge of top ministries including finance, defence and external affairs. A lifelong Congressman, Mukherjee enjoyed great goodwill among his political adversaries. He is often referred to as the prime minister India never had.

Expressing grief over Mukherjee's demise, PM Narendra Modi said, "As India’s President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee made Rashtrapati Bhavan even more accessible to common citizens. He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me".

