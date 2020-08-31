Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pranab Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, passed away at the age 84 on Monday, leaving the entire country in a shock. The news of his death was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," Abhijit tweeted.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus, was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

As the news of death spread, people across the country took to Twitter to pour tributes to the former President of India. "Sad to hear the demise of Ex-President Shri Pranab Mukherjee Rest in peace," said a user on Twitter.

Sad to hear the demise of Ex-President Shri #PranabMukherjee Rest in peace 🙏 @CitiznMukherjee pic.twitter.com/mjE49jt8t5 — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) August 31, 2020

"India has lost one of its finest statesmen. Of all my memories with him, the fondest is of seeing him with tears of pride as I dedicated my Nobel Prize to the nation and handed it to him. He said 'Koilas ji, I have no words!” Rest in Peace, Pranab Da!," said another user.

"#Rip our honorable former president #PranabMukherjee .. Folded hands .. a true gentleman a true human being.. thnx for making us proud with your work and thoughts..," said another user.

#Rip our honorable former president #PranabMukherjee .. 🙏 .. a true gentleman a true human being.. thnx for making us proud with your work and thoughts.. pic.twitter.com/LvmWYDtpq2 — ANKUSH #Magic (@AnkushLoveUAll) August 31, 2020

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. #PranabMukherjee May his soul rest in peace," said Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri. #PranabMukherjee May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 31, 2020

#PranabMukherjee "As Indians, we must of course learn from the past; but we must remain focused on the future. In my view, education is the true alchemy that can bring India its next golden age.”

Wise words to live by, from Former President of India.



Rest in peace, Sir. #RIP pic.twitter.com/M7En4St8xm — Jayvardhan (@mejayvardhan) August 31, 2020

One who comes has to go some day but what remains in their evocation is how they conducted themselves meanwhile.....Legends live eternal life and never perish.....Their body only decays but their disposition is perdurable....He was one of them🌺💐🙏🏻...

ॐ शांति ॐ#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/Z5vh6gM8Kq — Arnab_Kashyap (@Arnabka36249297) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da strongly believed in Indian civilizational values of democracy and debate.



As a President, his neutrality towards one and all added a new stature to this esteemed office.



He was a living legend whose life will be a source of inspiration. #PranabMukherjee — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017. He also served as a Union Minister for over 20 years and had a rare distinction of having served as Union Minister for Finance, External Affairs, Defence and Commerce.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma