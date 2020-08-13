On Wednesday, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital had said that Mukherjee continued to be in critical condition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery, is haemodynamically stable now, confirmed his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

Abhijit also brushed off speculations and viral news regarding his father's health, saying the media "has become a factory of fake news".

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable ! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit tweeted.

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News .
— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital today that the former president's condition remains unchanged and he continued to be on ventilator support.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the hospital had said that Mukherjee continued to be in critical condition. Mukherjee's conditon had worsened on Tuesday after he was put on ventilator support following a surgery of a clot in brain.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the former president, on Wednesday prayed for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him.

Sharmistha, who is a Congress leader, said her father has fallen critically ill just a year after he received the 'Bharat Ratna' -- the country's highest civilian award.

"Last year August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," she said on Twitter.

On August 10, the former President had tweeted, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

