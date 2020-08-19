The 84-year-old politician remains to be on ventilator support and a team of specialist is managing him, the hospital added.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition on Wednesday deteriorated further as the veteran Congress leader developed features of lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said today.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of specialists,” Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi said as reported by news agency ANI.

The former president was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital situated at Delhi’s Cantonment area on August 10 after he also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since.

Earlier today, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed that signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of the former President Mukherjee. Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his father's health, said that the former President was stable and his vital parameters also were under control. He also urged people to pray for the early recovery of his father.



"With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

Earlier yesterday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is admitted, had said that there was no change in his health and went on to add that his vital parameters were stable.



The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

