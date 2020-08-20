Doctors at the Army Hospital (R&R) said that the respiratory parameters of Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement, however, the former president continues to be on ventilatory support

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee’s health on Thursday showed signs of improvement after the doctors on Wednesday said that the veteran Congress leader has developed features of lung infection.

Doctors at the Army Hospital (R&R) said that the respiratory parameters of Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement, however, the former president continues to be on ventilatory support and he is closely monitored by a team of specialists.

“The respiratory parameters of Former President Pranab Mukherjee have shown slight improvement though he continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital & clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists”, Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, said in a statement on Thursday.

The 84-year-old veteran politician was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital situated at Delhi’s Cantonment area in Delhi on August 10 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He also underwent a severe surgery for the removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition worsened as the doctors said that he developed features of lung infection and continues to be on ventilatory support.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of specialists,” Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi said as reported by news agency ANI.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.

