New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has not showsn any improvement and it continues to remain critical the hospital said in a health bulletin, according to the latest update by the Army Hospital in Delhi.

"The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the army hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery on Monday and put on the ventilator. Prior to the surgery to remove a clot from his brain, the former President had also tested positive for coronavirus.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army's R&R hospital in a critical condition on Monday. Medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical; he is on ventilator support," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Earlier on Monday, the former President himself announced the news of his coronavirus positive test and a hospital visit for a "separate procedure" on Twitter. Mukherjee had also asked those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter.

President Kovind wishes a speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ramnath Kovind yesterday spoke to Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee and inquired about his health condition. The President also wished his predecessor a speedy recovery and good health.

"President Kovind spoke to @Sharmistha_GK and inquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mukherjee was the President of India between 2012 and 2017. Before his election to the highest post, he was a staunch Congressman, who served under former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma