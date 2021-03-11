He stated that that print media and TV channels have digital versions whose content is almost the same as that on the traditional platforms but "there are contents which appear exclusively on the digital platform".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the central government laid out the new rules for OTT platforms and online media portals, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday interacted with the representatives of digital news publishers and discussed the new guidelines.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Dainik Jagran, India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, ABP, Eenadu and Lokmat.

During the meeting, Javadekar said that the new rules place certain responsibilities on digital news organisation and noted that the publishers would "be required to furnish some basic information to the Ministry in a simple form which is being finalised", the government said.

He stated that that print media and TV channels have digital versions whose content is almost the same as that on the traditional platforms but "there are contents which appear exclusively on the digital platform".

"Further to redress grievances of citizens the rules have provided for a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism of which the first and second tier would be of the digital news publishers and self-regulatory bodies constituted by them," the government said in a press release.

The participants, the government said, welcomed the new guidelines but "felt that they should be treated differently than those news publishers who are only on the digital platform".

"Shri Javadekar thanked the participants for expressing their views and stated that the Government will take note of the same and continue with this consultative process for overall growth of the media industry," the government said.

The central government had laid out the new guidelines for OTT platforms and digital media portals last month and had said that publishers need to be self-governed on the lines of print media which has to follow the press council code.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma