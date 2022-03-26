New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Modi government on Saturday announced the extension of free foodgrain scheme Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by six months till September. The development came after the cabinet meeting that went on for hours on Saturday evening.

“The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Posted By: Mukul Sharma