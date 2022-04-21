New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking a swipe at United States (US) Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for visiting Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Thursday said the Somalia-born politician violated New Delhi's territorial integrity, which is condemnable.

"She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes this ours. Condemnable," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Omar, US representative for Minnesota's 5th Congressional district, visited PoK on Thursday and met its President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. Reportedly, Omar discussed the alleged violation of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir with Chaudhry and assured him about discussing the issue in the US.

"I don’t believe that it is being talked about to the extent it needs to be in Congress and within the administration," she told Chaudhry, as reported by The Express Tribune. "The condemnations and concerns of those who fight for human rights and the question of Kashmir will be included in future hearings within the USA."

39-year-old Omar's visit to PoK will likely give Pakistan another chance to raise the Kashmir issue at the international. Pakistan repeatedly has tried to raise the issue at the global stage, but has always got a rebuttal from New Delhi, which maintains that Kashmir is and will always be India's interegal part.

"India desires normal neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan, and is committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla agreement and the Lahore declaration," India had said at the UN while slamming Pakistan.

"However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," it noted.

