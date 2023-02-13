'Prabhakaran Was Killed': Sri Lanka Dismisses TN Leader's Claim That LTTE Chief 'Still Alive'

SRI LANKA on Monday dismissed that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and termed the claim by top Tamil nationalist leader's claim a 'joke'. Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry dismissed Mr Nedumaran's claim as a joke.

"It is confirmed that he was killed on 19 May 2009. The DNA has proved it,” Colonel Nalin Herath, Sri Lanka's defence ministry spokesman said reported news agency PTI.

Earlier today, Pazha Nedumaran, a noted nationalist leader in Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur claimed that the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) "is doing well" and a "conducive atmosphere prevails for him to appear now."

Addressing a press conference in Thanjavur, Nedumaran said that the changing global situation and Sri Lanka's political crisis including the removal of the Rajapaksa government, breathed a new lease of life into the LTTE Chief encouraging him to step outside.

"Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," Nedumaran said.

"I would like to reveal some truths about LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran. I am happy to reveal a truth which would dispel doubts about Prabhakaran. We will like to tell all the Tamil people that LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran is healthy and fine," Nedumaran said.

When asked whether he had contacted Prabhakaran, Nedumaran said he had contact with Prabhakaran's family members and based on the information he received he was "releasing this based on their approval"

In a bitterly fought campaign that began in 1983, Sri Lanka's military ended the nearly three-decade brutal civil war in the island nation in May 2009, by killing the leaders of the LTTE.

The then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 18, 2009, declared the end of a 26-year war in which over 1,00,000 people were killed and millions of Sri Lankans, mainly minority Tamils were displaced as refugees inside the country and abroad.