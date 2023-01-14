Posters Depicting Nitish Kumar As Lord Ram, PM Modi As Ravana Outside RJD Office Sparks Row

In the posters, Nitish Kumar has been referred to as Lord Ram/Krishna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Raavan/Kansa. (Image Credit: ANI.)

POSTERS advertising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen outside RJD leader Rabri Devi’s home and state office in Patna. However, the use of two Hindu mythologies -- Ramayana and Mahabharata -- to describe the BJP’s loss and the victory of the Grand Alliance in the 2024 polls drew everyone’s attention.

In the posters, Nitish Kumar has been referred to as Lord Ram/Krishna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Raavan/Kansa. The first two sections of the poster are divided into rows and explained how Lord Ram defeated Ravana in the Ramayana and how Lord Krishna defeated Kansa in the Mahabharata.

The Grand Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, is depicted to defeat PM Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the poster's last section. The poster also features slogans from Mahagathbandhan Zindabad and a picture of Poonam Rai, the state general secretary of Chhapra.

"Nitish Kumar is new among all the opposition leaders, be it Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in power till 2034. No one can defeat him," Nawal Kishore Yadav, BJP spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, RJD has denied putting up these posters but asserted that the preparation to defeat the BJP in 2024 has started from Bihar.

“We don't know who has put up these posters. These have not been authorised by our party RJD. Still, the preparation to oust BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has started in Bihar and all the opposition parties have united against the BJP. The fight is against the party which is against the poor, youth and farmers. Nitish Kumar took charge in Bihar and can be the face of a united opposition. Every Bihari wants this,” RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said, as quoted by India Today.

A few days ago, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav sparked controversy with his comments regarding the ‘Ramcharitmanas’. He landed in trouble when he said that the Hindu religious book, Ramcharitmanas, spreads hate in society.

The minister said that books like MS Golwalkar's Bunch of Thoughts, Manusmriti, and Ramcharitmanas contributed to social division. Earlier on Thursday, the JD(U) criticised his remarks and asked him to withdraw them.