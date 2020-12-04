During his address, PM Modi said that India is witnessing 'a lot of change' in the way it works and lauded his government for bringing key reforms in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the IIT 2020 Global Summit and stressed that the post-COVID-19 order will be about "re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating", noting that the country got record investment during the pandemic which clearly shows that the "world sees India as a trustworthy and promising partner".

During his address, the Prime Minister said that India is witnessing 'a lot of change' in the way it works and lauded his government for bringing key reforms in India.

He also urged IITians to share their views on Narendra Modi App on how the country can celebrate 75 years of its independence.

"Our government fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform. No sector left out from reforms," PM Modi was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

"India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works. Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi on Friday delivered the keynote address at IIT Global Summit 2020. The summit was organised this year by PanIIT USA, which is an all-volunteer team of IIT alumni.

"At 9:30 this evening will deliver the keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, via video conferencing. This Summit brings together IIT alumni based in the USA. India is proud of the accomplishments of the IIT alumni," he had tweeted earlier in the day.

The theme of this year's summit is 'The Future is Now'. It focused on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education.

PanIIT USA is an organisation that is more than 20 years old. Since 2003, PanIIT USA has organised this conference and invited speakers from different sectors including industry, academia and government.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma