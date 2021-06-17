India Coronavirus News: The study, which was conducted in five states with a sample size of 10,000, found that the seroprevalence rate was high among children.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India is unlikely to affect kids more than adults as children have seropositivity, claimed a seroprevalence study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The study, which was conducted in five states with a sample size of 10,000, found that the seroprevalence rate was high among children, which might protect them from a possible third wave of the pandemic. However, the result of the midterm analysis only includes data of 4,500 participants and more results are likely to come in the next two to three months.

"The median age of the analysed participants were 11 years, 12 years, 11 years, 13 years, and 14 years for the site of Delhi urban, Delhi rural, Bhubaneswar, Gorakhpur, and Agartala respectively," the study said.

The study found a high (highest reported yet in any sero-assessment) seroprevalence of 74.7 per cent in South Delhi's urban areas. It said that children below the age of 18 in South Delhi had as much seroprevalence (73.9 per cent) even before the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave.

"These areas in Delhi and NCR (Faridabad) may have higher seroprevalence after the intense second wave. Probably, these levels of seroprevalence may be protective against any 'Third wave'," Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, who led the survey said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"In congested Urban areas of Delhi, since children already have high seroprevalence, opening schools, may after all not be a very risky proposition. During the second wave, the NCR region of Faridabad (rural area) has a seroprevalence of 59.3 per cent (almost equal in both age groups), could be considered high compared to previous national surveys," he added.

The study further claimed that Gorakhpur Rural had a seroprevalence of 87.9 per cent (2-18 years) with 80.6 per cent and above 18 years with 90.3 per cent. It also said that Gorakhur is mostly affected in rural areas that means more chances of herd immunity.

The accelerated peaks and precipitous decline in COVID-19 cases in Both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh could be explained partially by these findings. Overall, more than half (62.3 per cent) of the rural population surveyed showed evidence of past infection, the study said.

The Agartala Rural site had the least seroprevalence (51.9 per cent) probably because it also included some tribal population which generally have lower mobility resulting in lower vulnerability to COVID19 infection, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma