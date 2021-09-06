Many areas in Bihar are witnessing devastating floods, throwing the daily lives of people in jeopardy. However, teachers in Katihar district have found a way to not let the floods disrupt the education of their students. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Floods are devastating, causing harm to people and disrupting their livelihoods. As floods continue to ravage many parts of the country, one of the worst-affected are children. In flood-hit areas, children do not get enough education due to closing of schools. This year, the floods coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic have drastically affected the education of children. However, amid the devastation caused by floods, teachers in Bihar's Katihar have taken a positive initiative by holding classes on boats after their school was submerged.

In the Manihari area of Katihar district, teachers have found a unique way to teach their students. The teachers are giving their lessons on the top of boats, floating in the floodwaters.

Talking to ANI, a teacher Pankaj Kumar said, "As you can see, the whole area is submerged. We started the initiative of taking classes as we have no other option. Floodwaters are there for six months. we can not skip classes. We will continue taking classes on boats till the water remains."

The teacher revealed how they have no other option but to continue classes on boats as the water of the flood remains for six months. Further, a student Amir said, "We are in 10th standard, the syllabus is incomplete because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The teachers have guided us. So we are studying on the boat as there is a flood. We do not fear floodwater."

The enthusiasm and determination of the teachers and students in the district will act as an inspiration for many flood-hit areas. There are many places that face situations like these very often, especially in Bihar. But this new initiative from Katihar district will help children to avail their education on time.

In Bihar, the river Ganges is flowing above the danger mark, and the high flow of water has led to flooding in many areas, while some areas are on high alert. In many parts of Bihar, the East Central Railways had suspended the train services due to floods.

Posted By: Ashita Singh