Itanagar | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that the Indian Army exchanged a hotline with the Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) regarding the Arunachal Pradesh teenager who went missing a week ago. Rijiju said that China has also suggested a place of release and the delay was due to bad weather conditions on their side.

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," posted Rijiju on Twitter.

Miram Taron, who is a resident of Jido Village in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing on January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the alleged kidnapping by the PLA, state MP Tapir Gao had said on January 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rijiju had posted another tweet mentioning that it was his priority to bring back the teenager safely to India. He had also advised the general public to be cautious in making statements about him.

"We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority. Miram Taron, aged 19 years of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody," Rijiju had tweeted.

"To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," he added.

