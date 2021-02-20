PM Modi at the meet hailed India's efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic and also emphasised the working of Centre and States together during the COVID-19 period.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the 6th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, attended by chief ministers and representatives of states and Union Territories. PM Modi at the meet hailed India's efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic and also emphasised the working of Centre and States together during the COVID-19 period.

"In the COVID period we saw how the Centre and States worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, when we are going to complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meet becomes even more significant" PM Modi said at the meet.

Here are the Key Highlights from PM Modi's address:

The positive response received for this year's Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn't want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation: PM Narendra Modi

In the past few yrs, we saw that opening of bank accounts, increase in vaccination & health facilities, free electricity connection, free gas connection to empower the poor has reflected a phenomenal change in their lives: PM Modi chairs 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog

The Foundation of India's development is that Centre & States work together and head towards a certain direction & make cooperative federalism even more meaningful. Not only this, we have to try to bring competitive, cooperative federalism not only among states but also districts: PM

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan