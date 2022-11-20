Positive Energy Generated By Bharat Jodo Yatra Doused By Rahul's Criticism Of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut

IN THE midst of the ongoing criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Savarkar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray claimed on Sunday that the positive energy generated by the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has been undone by Rahul's criticism of the freedom fighter VD Savarkar.



Rajya Sabha MP Raut questioned Gandhi's decision to take up issues with which the people of the country have emotional attachments, giving the saffron party a chance to divert attention in his weekly column.



"I spent three months in jail. Many freedom fighters were lodged in the Arthur Road Jail (in Mumbai). There is a memorial in the prison. As a common prisoner, it is difficult to spend even one day in jail." "Savarkar spent more than 10 years in Andaman cellular jail and faced tremendous hardships. The British did not arrest him on false charges of money laundering. He lit the torch of an armed revolution against the British rule, which is why he was sentenced to Andaman," said Raut, who is the executive editor of Marathi daily Saamana, as quoted by news agency PTI.



Raut said that two sentences of life imprisonment equate to 50 years in jail. Narayrao Savarkar was released on bail, but Savarkar was released on conditions, which cannot be described as mercy.He also cited Gandhi in his article in Young India on May 26, 1920, wherein Gandhi demanded that Savarkar and his brother be released.



''Today, many leaders surrender to the central government out of fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), change parties and give up loyalty. Savarkar suffered for more than 10 years in the Andaman jail for the country's freedom,'' he said as quoted by news agency PTI.



"By speaking against Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi doused the positive energy and confidence generated by the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Raut claimed.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that he (Savarkar) betrayed leaders like M.K. Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing an apology letter to the British before independence.



Rahul Gandhi said that Savarkar used to take a pension from the British and also worked against the Congress.



"In Andaman jail, Savarkar wrote a letter and told the British to forgive him and release him from jail. Veer Savarkar took a pension from the British, he worked against Congress. After coming out of jail, he accepted the British proposal and joined their force. The difference between Savarkar and Birsa Munda is, he fought against the British when he was 24 years old," he said.