New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a posh housing society, 12th Avenue Gaur City of Greater Noida West, a woman, and child were robbed from their house at Knife-Point on Tuesday. The miscreants had arrived at their house posing as members of the Polio drop service.

When the house owner refused the polio drops for the child, robbers asked for water and used that opportunity window to forcefully get into the house and rob them.

As per the sources, some gold jewellry such as rings and chains and other items were stolen by them. During the whole robbery, they kept the mother and child, who seemed alone at their house on point of a knife.

According to sources, the Police have now reached the location and have started investigating for the same. In a relief, there is no information of any harm done to the woman or her child.

Posted By: Ashita Singh