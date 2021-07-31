The traffic in national capital was disrupted on Saturday once again after a massive portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in south Delhi near a renowned engineering college following the heavy rains in the city-state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The traffic in national capital was disrupted on Saturday once again after a massive portion of a road under IIT-Delhi flyover caved in south Delhi near a renowned engineering college following the heavy rains in the city-state. Though no injuries have been reported so far, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to take the alternate route.

"Due to the collapse of the road near IIT traffic light, vehicles going from IIT to Adhchini have been diverted to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," it tweeted.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

IIT रेड लाइट के पास रोड धंसने से अधचीनी से IIT जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को अधचीनी से कटवारिया सराय की तरफ ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन कर दिया गया हैl कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl pic.twitter.com/xcyhBoN3UC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2021

It is believed that the gap is around 10 to 15 feet long. The Public Works Department (PWD) has said that its officials are at the spot and are trying to fix the road. They have blamed the leakage in the underground Delhi Jal Board (DJB) line for the incident.

"Our engineers are on the spot and are fixing the road. The road caved-in because of an underground DJB line which is leaking. The leaking line eroded the road leading to cave-in. It is being attended on priority," PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant told news agency PTI.

This is the second such incident of the month. Earlier on Wednesday, a portion of the Shahjahan road near Jamnagar House from Q-point towards C-Hexagon was caved in.

Delhi is witnessing incessant rainfall for the last few days that has disrupted the traffic and led to water-logging in several parts of the city. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received an average of 43.6 mm rain so far.

It has said that moderate rains would continue in the national capital over the next few days and warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas. The weather department ha

