Population Shouldn't Be Only Criteria Of Delimination: Assam CM Himanta Biswa

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the population should not be the borderline of a constituency. This came a day after the state government decided to merge four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said, "There should also be other criteria. But in this exercise, we have to go by the law made by the Parliament," as quoted by NDTV.

Highlighting that the state government has urged districts to control population, he said that it has not been followed in some regions.

"It should be debated in parliament as the existing law gives a premium to area where there is more population as compared to areas with lesser population," Sarma said while speaking about the population being the only benchmark for the delimitation, a process of maintaining boundaries of the territorial constituencies in a country or a state with a legislative body.

"District boundary plays an important role, so we have to take a harsh decision," said the chief minister, asserting that delimitation should be done on 2001 census.

According to the merger plan Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Bajali will be merged with Barpeta and Tamulpur will be merged with Baksa.

Earlier on December 27, the Election Commission had said that it initiated the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and will use the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats.

The Commission also informed that a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed.

During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication and public convenience, and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact areas, the EC statement noted.

