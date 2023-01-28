'Politics More Nationalistic, But Nothing To Be Apologetic About': Jaishankar On Govt Policies

FOREIGN Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Pune for an event where the Marathi translation of his book "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World" was launched, talked about global and national issues on Saturday. His book has been translated and named "Bharat Marg" in Marathi.

When Jaishankar was asked if Pakistan, as our neighbour, will be an asset or a liability to us, he replied, "It is a reality to us. In life, you have what you have. Pandavas could not choose their relatives, and we can't choose our neighbours. Naturally, we hope good sense prevails".

Speaking about India's presidency in the G20, the former diplomat said that we want to show the world India's enthusiasm and positivity through these meetings.

"It should not be limited to Delhi only. It has been my endeavour since the beginning to take the foreign policy out of the Ministry of External Affairs to the common people, similarly, the language in this book is in the language of very common people and not in technical language."

"This time there will be 200 meetings in G20. Through these meetings, we want to show the world that whoever comes to India and sees the change, see India's enthusiasm and positivity for the world," he added.

Speaking about the government policies, the minister said that the politics and government of the day are more nationalistic, and there is nothing to be apologetic about.

"If you look at last 9 yrs, there is no doubt that govt and politics of the day are more nationalistic...I don't think there is anything to be apologetic about it. The same nationalist people have helped countries abroad and moved forward in disaster situations in other countries," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"If we talk about any land, then this land was occupied by China in 1962; they (the opposition) don't tell you, they will show that it happened the day before yesterday," Jaishankar said of India-China relations. "If I am lacking in thought, then I can use my army or intelligence. I will talk to them. I don't call the Chinese ambassador to ask for my news," he added.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, released the Marathi version of Jaishankar's book.