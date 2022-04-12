Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: The death of a civil contractor - who accused state minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption - has sparked a major political storm in Karnataka ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections in the state. The opposition parties have launched a blistering attack on the state government, demanding the resignation of the Eshwarappa. However, the Karnataka government has promised an impartial probe with Eshwarappa refusing to resign from his position.

Here are the 10 big points from the story you need to know:

1. The contractor - Santosh Patil - leveled corruption charges against Eshwarappa. In his purported suicide note, Patil alleged that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death, saying he had "demanded 40 per cent commission for some works" as he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help his wife and children after his death.

2. "RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision, keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," he wrote, as reported by NDTV.

3. According to the Karnataka Police, Patil - who hails from Belagavi - was found dead at a private lodge in Udupi. "He was found dead. It is not a case of hanging. The room has been sealed. Next step will be taken after the arrival of forensic team from Mangaluru," news agency PTI quoted Udupi superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhana as saying.

4. It should be noted that Patil - who had claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker - on March 30 had alleged that he had executed work in the RDPR department, but Eshwarappa had demanded a 40 per cent commission for the Rs 4 crore work.

5. Meanwhile, Patil's wife, has said her husband cannot commit suicide, alleging that it was a murder. Speaking to reporters, she said Patil always used to advise "people not to commit suicide cannot take such a drastic step".

6. However, Eshwarappa has refuted all charges against him. He had also filed a defamation case against Patil earlier. On Tuesday, he also refused to resign from his position, saying people need "to wait for the verdict of the court".

7. "It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice was sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," PTI quoted Eshwarappa as saying.

8. Amid this, Chief Minister Bommai has said the police will conduct a "thorough and transparent" probe about the incident. He said Eshwarappa had told him earlier that he had filed a defamation case against Patil.

9. "One thing I want to make it clear that this case will be thoroughly investigated. There will not be any interference or direction from our side. Police will independently investigate the case and truth will come out," CM Bommai said.

10. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have attacked the BJP, demanding the resignation of Eshwarappa. "BJP's 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta(worker). The victim's pleas to the PM went unanswered. The PM and CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles," tweeted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

