'Politics By Other Means': Jaishankar Questions Timing Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday raised doubts over the timing of releasing the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Alleging that the timing of the two-part documentary was 'not accidental', the foreign minister hit out at the western media's narrative on Modi government.

"We are not debating a documentary or a speech someone gave in a European city. We are debating politics which is being conducted ostensibly. There is a phrase called ‘war by other means’. This is politics by other means," he said, in an interview to news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the UK media, Jaishankar said, "You do a hatchet job and say this is just a quest for truth which we decided to put out 20 years later. Do you think timing is accidental? Don’t know if election season has started in India, but for sure it has started in London and New York."

The BBC documentary series named 'India: The Modi Question' was released in January, a year ahead of the general assembly elections. Based on the Gujarat riots of 2002, the documentary sparked a row in India for questioning PM Modi's actions during the riots.

"I mean, do you doubt it? Look who the cheerleaders are. What is happening is, just like I told you -- this drip, drip, drip -- how do you shape a very extremist image of India, of the government, of the BJP, of the Prime Minister. I mean, this has been going on for a decade, " said Jaishankar on western media's bias against PM Modi in India.

The Central government had placed a ban on the streaming of the BBC documentary alleging propaganda. The foreign minister said that the motive behind planting such stories abroad is to further the anti-India agenda.

"Let's not have illusions about it..., there is an echo chamber, it will be picked outside and then they will say it is being said outside, it must be true. Then you will say it inside. There is a ding-dong going on, look this is a globalized world, people take that politics abroad," said the EAM.

Advising people to not get fooled by such agendas, he said, "This is politics at play by people who do not have the courage to come into the political field. They want to have that teflon cover saying that I am an NGO, media organisation etc. They are playing politics."

(With ANI inputs)