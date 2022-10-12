'Political Vendetta': TMC Attacks BJP After Sourav Ganguly's Snub As BCCI President

IN THE midst of the reports of Roger Binny replacing Sourav Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to humiliate the former Indian cricket team captain by not giving him a second term as the BCCI president.

As per the news agency PTI, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the saffron party had tried to spread a message among people ahead of last year's assembly elections that Ganguly, who is immensely popular in the state, would join the party.

The Trinamool said it is an example of "political vendetta" that Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah can continue as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary for a second term but Ganguly can't do so as its President, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the BJP denied the allegation saying that the party never attempted to induct the "Prince of Calcutta", as Mr Ganguly is called by his supporters, into its fold. The 1983 World Cup winning squad member Roger Binny, who nominated himself on Tuesday for the position of BCCI President, is likely to be elected without competition when the board meets its annual general meeting on October 18 in Mumbai.

Jay Shah has also filed his nomination and will continue as BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term if no other candidate comes. Shah is expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the ICC Board. "The BJP wanted to spread a message among the people of Bengal as if it was going to induct Sourav into the party," Ghosh said.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool MP Santanu Sen extended his support and said “Another example of political vendetta. The Son of Amit Shah can be retained as Secretary of BCCI. But Saurab Ganguly can't be. Is it because he is from the state of Mamata Banerjee or he didn't join the BJP? We are with you Dada!”

Another example of political vendetta.



Son of @AmitShah can be retained as Secretary of #BCCI.



But @SGanguly99 can't be.



Is it because he is from the State of @MamataOfficial or he didn't join @BJP4India ?



We are with you Dada! — DR SANTANU SEN (@SantanuSenMP) October 11, 2022

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh termed the allegations as "baseless". "We don't know when the BJP tried to induct Sourav Ganguly into the party. Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI. Did they have any role when he took over as BCCI president? The Trinamool should stop politicising every issue,” PTI quoted.