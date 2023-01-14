Political Storm In Tamil Nadu After DMK Leader Says ‘Will Send Terrorist To Kill Guv’; Complaint Filed

TAMIL Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s deputy secretary on Saturday lodged a complaint with Chennai Police against DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy, demanding that he must be punished for his derogatory remarks against the governor.

DMK Spokesperson Sivaji Krishnamurthy sparked a controversy yesterday after he said that he will send a terrorist to kill Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. His remarks came amid an ongoing tussle between Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Governor over the ‘Tamizhagam’ issue.

During a meeting, Krishnamurthy further said, “CM is asking us not to scold the Governor. Had he read the speech properly, I would have placed flowers on his feet and thanked him with folded hands. But don’t I have the right to slap him with a slipper if he denies saying Ambedkar’s name? If you deny saying his name, you go to Kashmir. We’ll send a terrorist to shoot and kill you,” Sivaji Krishnamurthy said, as reported by ANI.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy demanded the arrest of Sivaji Krishnamurthy over his remark and said that using foul and filthy language is the culture of the ruling dispensation.

"It's DMK's culture. For the last 60 years, they've been using foul and filthy language and are known for it. It's in DMK's DNA. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Governor RN Ravi and said they'll kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists," ANI quoted Narayan Thirupathy as saying.

He also demanded that the Goondas Act should be used to apprehend DMK leaders Sivaji Krishnamurthy and RS Bharathi. "If Tamil Nadu Police has a spine, they should arrest these two- Sivaji Krishnamurthy and RS Bharathi. They must be arrested under Goondas Act and put in jail got one year,” he said.

On January 9, Governor RN Ravi sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Governor's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches. Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also moved a resolution in opposition to the Governor's remarks. Meanwhile, the state's BJP unit supported RN Ravi and denounced CM Stalin's resolution.