Political Storm In Maha Over Assam Govt's Claims On Jyotirlinga; Oppn Attacks BJP, Says 'Gods Taken Away'

A FRESH political storm has erupted in Maharashtra with the opposition parties -- Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) and NCP -- slamming the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance over an advertisement released by the Assam government which claimed that India’s sixth Jyotirlinga, Bhimashankar Temple, lies in the state of Assam.

The Bhimashankar temple is among the twelve Jyotirlingas. The temple is located in the village of Bhojgiri, near Pune in Maharashtra. The state has three Jyotirlingas comprising Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar and Grishneshwar. But the advertisement released by the Assam government claimed that the temple is situated at Dakini hill, in Assam's Kamrup district.

The Assam Government Tourism Department published an advertisement on the occasion of Mahashivratri in various newspapers on February 14. The advertisement, published in various newspapers on February 14, reads, "Welcome to Dakini Parbat, Kamrup, the sixth Jyotirlinga site in India". A list of Jyotirlingas was also provided in the advertisement mentioning a place as Bhimashankar in ‘Dakini’.

Reacting to Assam's advertisement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule slammed the Assam government. "Have BJP leaders decided not to keep anything of Maharashtra's share? Earlier, Maharashtra's share of industry and employment was stolen and now they are about to steal our cultural and spiritual heritage...!", Sule wrote on Twitter.

"Bhimashankar in the Pune district of Maharashtra is known as the sixth Jyotirlinga among the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shri Shiv Shankar. Situated in a very scenic area, this temple is a place of worship for countless devotees," Sule wrote.

"But the state of Assam ruled by the BJP has started promoting the Shivlinga at Pamohi near Guwahati as the sixth Jyotirlinga. This is a very mischievous and untrue spread. Shrimad Adya Shankaracharya clearly states in his Brihad Ratnakara Stotra that Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is the source of the river Bhima and the forest of Dakini. So Bhimashankar in the Pune district of Maharashtra is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples, none other. What else needs to testify now?” Sule further asked.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the government, calling it a needless controversy while addressing the public rally last night.

"It is shocking. The Assam government has now claimed that Bheemashankar is in Assam. Are there any lesser controversies already that you want to generate new ones? We have Bheemashankar’s Jyotirlinga. You want to push that aside, keep it hidden, and show that it is there. Has the CM spoken about it yet? Have you heard him?” he said.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also took to Twitter and alleged that the BJP is trying to snatch away Lord Shiva from Maharashtra and condemned the claim of the Assam government that Bhimashankar is situated in Assam and not in Maharashtra’s Pune district.