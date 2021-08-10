On February 13, 2020, the top court had directed political parties to publish details of criminal antecedents of their candidates within 48 hours or two weeks of their selection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to decriminalise politics, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed political parties to publish the criminal antecedents of the candidates within 48 hours of their selection. A two-judge bench of the top court which included Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai modified its February 13, 2020 order.

On February 13, 2020, the top court had directed political parties to publish details of criminal antecedents of their candidates within 48 hours or two weeks of their selection.

Justifying its decision, the apex court then had said that "candidates must be selected based on merit and achievement". "Winnability cannot be the only reason for selecting a candidate with criminal antecedents," the court had observed.

The court had also observed that the issue of penalising political parties or candidates for not disclosing criminal antecedents has to be dealt with carefully as serious allegations with "political overtones" are often being made against candidates.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had unanimously held that all candidates will have to declare their criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls and called for a wider publicity, through print and electronic media about antecedents of candidates.

It had left it to Parliament to "cure the malignancy" of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena as the "polluted stream of politics" needs to be cleansed.

During the hearing on the contempt plea, the EC had told the court that increase in number of MPs having pending criminal cases was "disturbing" and as per the statistics, there were 43 per cent MPs in Parliament who have criminal cases against them.

The poll panel had agreed with the suggestions of senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing BJP leader and petitioner Ashiwini Upadhyay, including that all political parties should mandatorily upload on their website details of candidates with criminal antecedents along with the reasons as to why those without any criminal record could not be selected.

However, the EC had said it was not agreeable to the suggestion regarding penalising the political party or its candidates under Article 324 of the Constitution for their failure to disclose criminal antecedents, as it does not have this power.

The Election Commission has also agreed with the suggestion that political parties may be asked to furnish details on its website regarding criminal antecedents of candidates and give reasons as to why he or she has been given the ticket.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma