The apex court slammed the government for its unwillingness to provide equal service opportunities for both men and women in the armed forces and warned ‘you better change’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Supreme Court in a landmark order on Wednesday, said that women candidates can appear in the NDA (National Defence Academy) exam, scheduled to take place on September 5 next. The apex court slammed the government for its unwillingness to provide equal service opportunities for both men and women in the armed forces and warned ‘you better change’.

"This is a mindset problem. You (the government) better change it... don't force us to pass orders," the top court said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, argued that it is a policy decision of the government. Disagreeing with Centre's contention, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy observed, "This is a policy decision based on gender discrimination...respondents (Centre), must take a constructive view."

The top court was hearing a plea seeking directions for necessary steps to be taken to allow eligible female candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and train at the National Defence Academy. On March 10, a bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea.

The application had said that the NDA examination notice is in complete violation of Article 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution. It pointed out that the examination notice categorically states a condition for eligibility for the examination, that the candidate must be an unmarried male, which excludes eligible and willing female candidates.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma