New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday shared a video of a party's Tamil Nadu MP, Jothimani, on his Twitter handle, alleging that the grand old party worker was "brutally assaulted" by the Delhi Police while protesting against the summon of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

"This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the Delhi Police and demand accountability. Speaker Om Birla please act!" Shashi wrote.

Jothimani in the video alleged that the Delhi Police tore her clothes and carried her like a 'criminal', along with other women protesters.

This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a LokSabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ & demand accountability. Speaker ⁦@ombirlakota⁩ please act! pic.twitter.com/qp7zyipn85 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 15, 2022

"The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal," she said in the video.

She also alleged that the police refused to provide water to them and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the matter and take action.

"... for the first one hour we asked for water... there are eight women in the bus... we repeatedly asked for water but they refused. We tried to buy from outside but the police stopped people from selling water to us... is this way the police behaves? This cant be tolerated... whether woman MP or woman or any person... no one can be treated like this. Please take action."

Many Congress leaders on Wednesday protested in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta