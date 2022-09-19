'Police Stood As Mute Spectator': Kerala Guv Shares 2019 Heckling Video, Alleges CM's Role

Amid the ongoing row between the Kerala Governor and the LDF government, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Monday shared a video in which he was heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019 and accused the Kerala Police of being a silent spectator at the ruling party's orders.

The Governor released to the media letters sent to him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his replies to the same on the issue of the functioning of universities in the state.

Sharing videos of the incident on two widescreens set up at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, Khan said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their functions.

"In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me,” he said.

"A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister's Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions," he added.

Meanwhile, the Governor asked that if the protest at Kannur University was spontaneous why did some of them come prepared with placards?

Khan claimed that the state government's whole attention was directed against stifling the opinions of people who disagree with it and that not even the Raj Bhavan had been spared.

He said the government tried to interfere in the functioning of the Raj Bhavan by questioning appointments to his staff and therefore, he took action against the same.

"They had to eat humble pie. I knew the man (the government official who wrote a letter questioning the appointment) was innocent. But I wanted to send a message that these pressure tactics will not work on me. Even that has not opened their eyes.

In his strident criticism of the Kerala administration, Khan said it was unfortunate that the state's main sources of income came from the lottery and alcohol sales. In order to attack the Left government, he also brought up the political deaths that occurred in Vijayan's hometown of Kannur.

Last week, Governor Khan said that he will not support the University Laws Amendment Bill recently passed by the state Assembly as it allegedly seeks to legitimise wrongdoing and open the door for the appointment of "unqualified relatives" to the staff of the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

(With Agency Inputs)