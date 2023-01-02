Police Recover CCTV Footage Showing Delhi Woman Being Dragged Under Car

The woman suffered a horrific death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the car’s wheel due to which she was dragged for few kilometres. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Police investigators have found CCTV evidence of the 20-year-old woman who was dragged under the car in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi. The incident happened between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The woman's body can be seen under the left side of the silver-coloured Maruti Baleno car as it makes a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area, based on the CCTV footage. The U-turn was made by the car, which was captured on CCTV at 3:34 am on Sunday well before Ladpur village heading toward Tosi village.

The woman suffered a horrific death after her scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the car’s wheel due to which she was dragged for few kilometres.

The woman's clothes were ripped during the incident, and the authorities later discovered her naked body. The location of her scooter was about 12 kilometres away from the spot. Five people who were in the car were reportedly taken into custody, according to the police.

Five people who were taken into custody were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. It is found that Mittal is a BJP worker. On Monday, the family members and supporters protested outside the Sultanpuri Police station.

The protestors pelted stones at a poster of BJP worker Manoj Mittal who was involved in the incident. They pelted stones at a poster of Mittal, which was installed beside the police station on a pole and tore it down. Extra police personnel have been stationed outside the police station where all the accused are lodged.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play in the incident.

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the National Commission for Women sought a thorough and timely investigation into the incident.

