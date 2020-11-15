The officials realised that the beggar was none other than their batchmate from the 1999 batch, Manish Mishra, who had gone missing in 2005 while being posted as a Sub Inspector in Datia.

Gwalior | Jagran News Desk: In one of the most unprecedented scenarios, a police official, who had gone missing 15 years ago, was "accidentally" traced in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior by two of his colleagues.

The Madhya Pradesh Police official, who has been identified as Sub Inspector 'Manish Mishra', was found by Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Ratnesh Singh Tomar and Vijay Singh Bahadur in an unkempt and scruffy state.

The two officials informed that while they were driving along a marriage hall in Gwalior on Tuesday, they noticed a beggar who was shivering with cold on a footpath and was searching for some left-over food.

The two officials decided to help him and gave him a jacket and shoes. However, they were stunned when the beggar called Bahadur by his first name. Upon noticing him closely, they realised that the beggar was none other than their batchmate from the 1999 batch, Manish Mishra, who had gone missing in 2005 while being posted as an Sub Inspector in Datia.

"All these years, nobody knew his whereabouts," Tomar, who is now a DSP of the Gwalior crime branch, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Mishra was a good athlete and sharp-shooter who joined the police force along with us in 1999. He began to suffer from mental issues after some years. His family got him treated, but one day he went missing," he added.

According to a Times Now report, Mishra has now been shifted to a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), Samaj Sevi Sansthan, for his treatment. The official likely suffering from a mental illness and will stay at the NGO till further arrangements are made for him.

"We, his friends, will try and get the best treatment available for him so that he becomes his normal self again," PTI quoted Tomar as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma