Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A sub-inspector was shot dead from point-blank range by a militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which the militant can be seen firing at the cop at least twice from behind.



The probationary sub-inspector has been identified as Arshid Ahmad who belonged to the Kupwara district in north Kashmir. The incident took place around 1.35 pm in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar after which the inspector was rushed to SKIMS in Soura, but he succumbed to his injuries.



"At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police Naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.



The Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed that they have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the attacker.



Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu have expressed their agony over the incident and called it a “cowardly attack" by terrorists.



“Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family," tweeted Mufti.



Meanwhile, Abdullah said, “Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat".

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen