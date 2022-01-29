Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district’s Bijbehara fired upon a policeman on Saturday, who succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital. The policeman shot at by the terrorists in Hassan Pora locality of Anantnag has been identified as Ali Muhammad. He was a head constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case against the terrorists who fired upon the policeman. The investigation into the case is in progress. The area has been cordoned and search for the terrorists is going on, police said.

Earlier in the day, reports had emerged claiming that there was a grenade attack in Srinagar. However, Srinagar police clarified that it was a rumour. "There is rumour about grenade attack in Srinagar today at maharaja bazar/Mehjooj nagar. It is clarified that no such attack has taken place. Media fraternity is requested to verify news before spreading it. Such irresponsible reporting can cause panic among citizens of Srinagar," the Srinagar Police clarified.

Earlier on Friday, Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 115 Batallion of CRPF had arrested three terrorists who are allegedly affiliated with proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), a statement by the Indian army said on Saturday.

Two pistols, three magazines, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the accused persons, added the statement.

The three were identified as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora, Shopian, and Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Begam Kulgam, as per the statement.

"During preliminary questioning, the three revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulgence in various terror-related activities in the district," said the statement.

171 terrorists including 19 from Pakistan were killed in 2021, the IGP Kashmir had informed on December 31, 2021.

