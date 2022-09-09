Dumka Minor Girl Murder: Police Files 100 Pages Chargesheet In Special Court

THE POLICE filed a chargesheet in the First Additional District and Sessions Judge cum Special Court in the Dumka case said Deputy Inspector General of Police Sudarshan Prasad Mandal.

An FIR has also been registered against Salman, brother of main accused Shahrukh Hussain, for threatening the victim's family members, DIG confirmed. A list of 25 witnesses has been included in the chargesheet of more than 100 pages.

"A substantial charge sheet has been prepared to ensure that the accused gets strict punishment at the earliest. He said the entire incident was a conspiracy by the accused Shahrukh Hussain and Naeem alias Chhotu Khan," DIG stated while speaking to the news agency ANI.

"Naeem alias Chhotu Khan turned out to be the mastermind in the case of burning a minor girl alive by sprinkling petrol. Naeem is a history-sheeter and it has come to the fore that he has relations with several other girls. There was a lot of argument between the victim and the accused a day before the incident. Shahrukh and Naeem conspired to take revenge on the victim and teach a lesson," he added.

He further said, "investigation of this case has been entrusted to DSP Vijay Kumar. SDPO Noor Mustafa Ansari has been removed from the responsibility of the investigation officer of the case due to court-related work."

"SIT has been formed to investigate. He said that the accused Armaan Ansari would be taken on remand. Police are investigating where the accused Armaan Ansari is originally from," he added.

A Class 12 girl was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28.

The girl was set on fire for allegedly turning down a proposal after which petrol was poured on her and she was set ablaze. The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of 10 members has been formed by Jharkhand Police to oversee the case.