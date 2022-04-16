New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A police complaint has been filed against Punjab Chief Minister from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly entering a Gurudwara after getting drunk. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday filed the police complaint against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for entering the Gurudwara in a drunk condition. He requested the Punjab Director-General of Police to take action on his complaint.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared the screenshot of the complaint and said, "Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint."

Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint pic.twitter.com/3bde4i32zI — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 16, 2022

Earlier on Friday, the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that the Punjab chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann had entered Takht Damdama Sahib in a drunk state on the occasion of Baisakhi, which was celebrated across the country on April 14.

The Committee had also demanded an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister for the same.

This has stirred a political controversy, as the Opposition, both BJP and the Congress have said that the act is an insult to the Sikh community. They have criticised CM Mann's conduct and demanded an apology from him. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the image of the chief minister by putting these allegations.

Meanwhile, Bagga earlier was booked by the Punjab police for making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia had filed a complaint against Bagga after which he was booked on April 3.

AAP leader Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali, had accused BJP's Bagga of making "provocative, false and inflammatory statements to outrage religious feelings, promote disharmony and create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will."

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha