New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar police has arrested a 28-year-old MBA graduate accused of operating liquor trade from his rented accommodation in capital Patna. Atul Singh, the accused, sold liquor worth Rs 9 lakh every day in various parts of the city and owned sports bike worth Rs 8 lakh, the police said.

Atul was arrested from his accommodation at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar under Patrakarnagar police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to a report by Times of India. During interrogation, the accused told the police he would pay Rs 500 to jobless youth to deliver liquor consignments across the city. At the time of his arrest, he tried to mislead the police by disclosing his identity as a student pursuing MBA.

"He even showed his identity card of the university. But evidence produced by the raiding team made him confess his crime. A cash containing Rs 1.75 lakh was recovered from his room," SHO Bharti told the newspaper.

Police have seized over 1100 bottles of liquor worth Rs 21 lakh from his residence. These include of brands such as 100 Pipers, Blenders Pride, King Fisher, Old Monk Rum, Royal Stag, Blag Dog, among others. Atul owned sports bike worth Rs 8 lakh and travelled in luxury cars. A diary recovered from his possession suggests he sold liquor worth Rs 9 lakh every day. He had employed around 30-40 youth in his liquor trade

Atul and two of his associates -- Sanjiv Kumar and Indrajit Kumar -- have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The accused have been booked under section 13(A)/41 of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act 2018.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja