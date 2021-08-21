Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

Guwahati | PTI : Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for alleged social media posts "supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan", police said today.

The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been charged under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

"We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, the police said.

One person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, they added.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen