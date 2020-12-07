According to a report by Jagran Hindi, the girls had waited for the soldier in a hotel. When he did not arrive there, they went out to find him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a heart-warming gesture, Indian security forces have sent two Pakistani sisters back to their home after they mistakenly crossed over to the Indian side. The girls were handed over to the Pakistani Army from Chakan-da-Bagh crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. The Indian Army also presented them with some gift items, a gesture praised by many on social media.

During the investigation, the two sisters reportedly told the security forces that they had come to meet a soldier in the Pakistani Army. She told them that she loved a Pakistani soldier who is posted along the LoC near the Poonch sector.

According to a report by Jagran Hindi, the girls had waited for the soldier in a hotel. When he did not arrive there, they went out to find him. However, they failed to determine the poorly demarcated Line of Control and crossed over to the Indian side.

"We lost our way and entered Indian territory. We feared that Army personnel will beat us up but they treated us in a very good manner. We had thought that they would not allow us to go back but today we are being sent home. People are very good here," news agency ANI quoted Laiba as saying.

The security forces caught them and handed over to the Poonch police. The elder sister, identified as Laiba Zabair, told the police that they are a resident of Abbaspur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. She reportedly told the police that their father had passed away last month and her mother wanted her to marry a local boy named Babar.

She, however, loved the Pakistani soldier and left home to find him. Laiba's grandfather was a resident of Srinagar but went to Pakistan most probably during the partition.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma