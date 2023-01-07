'PMs, CMs Will Become Irrelevant': Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Delhi LG After Chaos In Mayoral Polls

ARVIND Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, wrote to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday, seeking clarification on his official position as "LG/ Administrator" as defined in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. The AAP chief has written this letter to L-G a day after the mayoral polls for the MCD were stalled due to a scuffle between the AAP and BJP councillors. The AAP convenor said that he has come across a statement by the LG office which says that ten aldermen and the presiding officer for the mayoral election were directly appointed... without involvement of the elected government.

LG office has issued a statement that Hon’ble LG directly appointed 10 aldermen and presiding officer becoz in DMC Act, it is written that “Administrator shall appoint…”



My letter to Hon’ble LG on this subject… pic.twitter.com/rCtrFTGm66 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 7, 2023

"Sir, can we assume that this is your official position that wherever in any law or Constitution, it is written that "LG/Administrator shall..." or wherever government has been defined as "LG/Administrator", in all those cases, Hon'ble LG shall, from now onwards, exercise powers eo-nominee and in his own discretion, directly, ignoring the elected govt.?" the letter read.

"If that be the case, then the elected govt. of Delhi will become irrelevant because practically in every law and every provision, the word used is "Administrator/LG" and the Council of Ministers works in the name of LG/Administrator." it added.

The Delhi Chief Minister, in the letter, has also stated that Sec 21(3) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi defines Govt as "LG", seeking clarification from Saxena on whether he will be running the Delhi government bypassing all the orders of the elected government of the National Capital on all the transferred subjects.

"If that position is taken, then the Prime Minister of India and all Chief Ministers will become irrelevant because in all the laws and Constitution, the words used are President/Governors and not Prime Minister/Chief Minister."

The Delhi government recommended party member Mukesh Goyal as pro-tem speaker to hold the mayoral polls. However, Delhi LG Saxena named BJP Councilor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker instead of the AAP member recommended by the Delhi government.

The AAP won the first municipal election after the redrawing of constituencies and the merger of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before the civic polls last year. The AAP defeated the BJP in 134 of the National Capital's 250 wards, propelling it to second place. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress won nine seats in the polls.