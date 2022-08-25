PMLA Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Reconsider Verdict, Issues Notice To Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreeded two review two aspects of its verdict that upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers under the Money Laundering Act. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana also issued a notice to Centre, saying the offence of money laundering is serious.

Listing the matter of four weeks, the bench, which also included Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, also said that it is opposing the government "to stop money laundering or bringing back black money".

"We are completely in support of prevention of black money or money laundering. Country cannot afford such offence. Object is noble. (But) no providing of ECIR and reversal of presumption of innocence which are two issues which needs reconsideration as per us," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"It is a serious thing, we are not doubting objective of govt. But there are prima facie issues. We issue notice. Let writ petitions be heard along with review."

The top court on Wednesday had agreed to hear a review petition against the judgement pertaining to upholding various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The review plea was filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

On July 27, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which empowers the ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures and attaching proceeds of crime. The court also held that Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with First Information Report (FIR) and ED officers are not police officers.

On March 15, the top court reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Prominent names like Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti were among the petitioners in the case.

Their petitions raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Section 45 deals with offences to be cognizable and non-bailable Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e. officers of the Enforcement Directorate, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA. The Centre has apprised the court that around 4,700 cases are being investigated by the ED.

Centre said that PMLA is not a conventional penal statute but is a statute which is aimed at necessarily preventing money laundering, regulating certain activities relatable to money laundering, aims at confiscating the "proceeds of crime" and the property derived therefrom and also requires offenders to be punished by the competent court after filing of a complaint.

It submitted that India, and its version of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is merely a cog in this international vehicle. Centre submitted that India, as a signatory to the treaties and an important participant in the international process and the fight against money-laundering, is bound legally and morally, to adopt the global best practices and respond to the changing needs of the times.

(With inputs from ANI)