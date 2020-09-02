Of the total amount, Rs 3075.85 crore was domestic voluntary contribution and Rs 39.67 crore was foreign contribution.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The PM-CARES Fund, set up by the Centre in March this year to battle the ongoing pandemic, received Rs 3,076 crore till March 21, according to an audit report made public by the government. Interestingly, the report only records donations from India and abroad between March 27 and March 31.

According to the report, Rs 30,76,62,58,096 was the final balance of the bank account linked to the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-Cares Fund). Of the total amount, Rs 3075.85 crore was domestic voluntary contribution and Rs 39.67 crore was foreign contribution.

The audit statement says PM-CARES fund was set up with an initial corpus of Rs 2,25,000 and it also received an interest of around Rs 35 lakh. Soon after the announcement of PM-CARES Fund, it was flooded with donations from celebs, politicians, government and private organisations, and domestic and foreign individuals.

While the audit statement has been made public on the PM-CARES website, details of the domestic and foreign contributors have not been disclosed.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram questioned in tweets why the names of "these generous donors" were not revealed. "Why? Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation," he asked.

"The donee is known. The trustees of the donee are known. Why are the trustees afraid to reveal the names of the donors?" read another tweet by Chidambaram.

Last month, the Supreme Court had said that the money collected under the PM-CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic need not be transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). It also said that that the government is free to transfer money to the disaster response fund if it feels it is appropriate to do so.

This was a complete and unquestioning clean chit to the government that ministers and top leaders celebrated through tweets and statements.

Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

