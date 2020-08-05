Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole at Hanuman Garhi temple.

Ayodhya |

PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony. Ahead of Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi is going to visit the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from PM Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple," news agency ANI quoted Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj as saying.

Hanuman Garhi temple is a 10 th century temple situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It is believed that this is the head seat of Bajrangbali. There is an interesting story behind the establishment of this temple. Hanuman Garhi temple was built by Nawab Shuja-ud-daula of Awadh. Baba Abhayram saved the life of Awadh’s Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula's prince. In return, Nawab built the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered prayer at the site of Ramlala. Pm visited Hanuman historic Hanuman Garhi temple ahead of Bhoomi Pujan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen offering 'dandvat pranam' at Ramlala site. PM Modi has taken blessing from Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman ahead of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken blessings from temple head priest and others after reaching Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of Ram Janm Bhoomi Temple on Wednesday.

