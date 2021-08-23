During his meet with the Prime Minister, Nitish, along with other representatives, pushed for counting the population on the basis of caste. However, Kumar said that the final decision will be taken by PM Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday led a 10-party delegation, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid demand of a nationwide caste-based census.

During his meet with the Prime Minister, Nitish, along with other representatives, pushed for counting the population on the basis of caste. However, Kumar said that the final decision will be taken by PM Modi.

Here are seven things you need to know about the big story:

1. The delegation included JDU's Nitish Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi, Congress' Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Janak Ram, CPI-ML's Mahboob Alam, AIMIM's Akhtarul Imam, VIP's Mukesh Sahni, CPI's Suryakant Paswan and CPI(M) leader Ajay Kumar.

2. Following the meet, Nitish and other party leaders thanked PM Modi on Monday for listening to their demand and said that the entire country has the same opinion on this issue.

"The prime minister listened to all members of the delegation on caste census in the state. We urged the PM to take an appropriate decision on it. We briefed him on how resolutions have been passed twice in the state assembly on caste census," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

3. RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav has also come out in support of caste-based census said that it will be a "historic" measure in helping the poor.

"Our delegation met the PM today not only for caste census in the state (Bihar) but in the entire country. We are awaiting a decision on this now," ANI quoted him as saying.

4. Earlier, Tejashwi had also written a letter to PM Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census. In his letter, Tejashwi claimed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had assured of a caste-based census in 2021.

5. Earlier in the day, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party is not against it.

"The BJP was never against caste-based census, we have also been part of resolutions passed in the legislative assembly and council in its support," he said.

6. However, the Centre has so far refused to accede to the demand and said that it "has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census".

7. On March 10, 2021, the Union Home Ministry had clarified on caste-related details received from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a reply, the Union Home Ministry said that raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorisation of the data.

"The Office of the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011. The raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data. As informed by MoSJE, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma